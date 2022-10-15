SL vs NAM Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming

Headlines

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Gyanvapi Mosque: Supreme Court allows ASI's survey at premises, refuses to stay Allahabad HC order

Chandrayaan-3, India's third Moon mission, covers two-thirds of distance, to land on Moon on...

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Viral video: Woman fearlessly faces enormous reticulated python, internet calls it ‘terrifying’

King slayer:10 animals that hunt lions

Indian herbs women must include in their daily diet

10 superfoods to cure folate deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Haryana Violence: After communal clashes, bulldozer action razed 250 'illegal' shanties near Nuh

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

This engineer-turned-actress worked with Jackie Chan, now stars in India's most expensive film; can you recognise her?

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Saira Banu remembers Kishore Kumar on his 94th birth anniversary, posts vintage photo of iconic singer with Dilip Kumar

HomeCricket

Cricket

SL vs NAM Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming

Here's all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2022 round 1 match between Sri Lanka and Namibia: Live streaming, pitch report and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia on Sunday (October 16) at Geelong's Simonds Stadium. Both teams are in Group A, which also includes the UAE and the Netherlands. The top two teams from this group will advance to the Super 12 Stage, which begins next Saturday.

Both teams won their respective warm-up games. After scoring 188 runs for the loss of five wickets, Sri Lanka overcame Zimbabwe by 33 runs. In that game, Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga batted well for Sri Lanka. Namibia defeated Ireland by 11 runs in their warm-up game. The bowlers did an excellent job, defending 138 runs.


SL vs NAM Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Group A, Match 1

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

Date & Time: October 16th, at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time

Pitch report 

GMHBA Stadium has hosted only T20I to date having said a lot of domestic matches have been played here. It’s a balanced surface where the batters will have a slight edge over the bowlers. Anything over 160 is a good score here.

Weather Forecast

Australia has seen quite a fair bit of rain of late. Australia vs England series was affected due to rain. The SL vs NAM match starts at 9.30 am IST which is 3 pm local time. The temperature in the afternoon will be around 16 degrees with rain threatening to play spoilsport.

Probable playing XI

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Chameera, D Madushanka

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, R Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Live Streaming details

Where will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia be played?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia begin?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Dengue cases surge in India: Five tips to stay safe

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

DNA Special: Is climate change turning blue oceans into green?

5 effective home remedies to de-tan your face

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE