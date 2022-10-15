SL vs NAM Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022: Probable playing XI, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming

SL vs NAM, Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia on Sunday (October 16) at Geelong's Simonds Stadium. Both teams are in Group A, which also includes the UAE and the Netherlands. The top two teams from this group will advance to the Super 12 Stage, which begins next Saturday.

Both teams won their respective warm-up games. After scoring 188 runs for the loss of five wickets, Sri Lanka overcame Zimbabwe by 33 runs. In that game, Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga batted well for Sri Lanka. Namibia defeated Ireland by 11 runs in their warm-up game. The bowlers did an excellent job, defending 138 runs.



SL vs NAM Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Group A, Match 1

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

Date & Time: October 16th, at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time

Pitch report

GMHBA Stadium has hosted only T20I to date having said a lot of domestic matches have been played here. It’s a balanced surface where the batters will have a slight edge over the bowlers. Anything over 160 is a good score here.

Weather Forecast

Australia has seen quite a fair bit of rain of late. Australia vs England series was affected due to rain. The SL vs NAM match starts at 9.30 pm IST which is 3 pm local time. The temperature in the afternoon will be around 16 degrees with rain threatening to play spoilsport.

Probable playing XI

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, B Rajapaksa, D Shanaka(C), D de Silva, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, K Mendis, M Theekshana, D Chameera, D Madushanka

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus(C), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, D Wiese, M van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, R Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Live Streaming details

Where will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia be played?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

What time will the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia begin?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will begin at 9:30 am IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia?

The Match 1 of the T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Namibia will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

