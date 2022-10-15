SL vs NAM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022

SL vs NAM, Match 1, T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: ICC)

The first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia on Sunday (October 16) at Geelong's Simonds Stadium. Both teams are in Group A, which also includes the UAE and the Netherlands. The top two teams from this group will advance to the Super 12 Stage, which begins next Saturday.

Both teams won their respective warm-up games. After scoring 188 runs for the loss of five wickets, Sri Lanka overcame Zimbabwe by 33 runs. In that game, Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga batted well for Sri Lanka. Namibia defeated Ireland by 11 runs in their warm-up game. The bowlers did an excellent job, defending 138 runs.

SL vs NAM Match Details

Sri Lanka vs Namibia, Group A, Match 1

Venue: GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria

Date & Time: October 16th, at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

SL vs NAM, Fantasy Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounder: David Wiese, Wanindu Hassaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Ruben Trumplemann

SL vs NAM, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Kusal Mendis (c), JJ Smit, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumplemann, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

