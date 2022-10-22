SL vs IRE Super 12 Match 15, T20 World Cup 2022: Predicted playing XI, live streaming, weather and pitch report

SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka will meet Ireland in Match 15 of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Hobart on Sunday (October 23). Sri Lanka has two victories in three league matches in Round 1 and is riding high. Dasun Shanaka's team scored 162 against the Netherlands in their most recent match. Their major players will be Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ireland, on the other hand, was successful in two of three outings. In their last encounter, the Andy Balbirnie-led team dominated West Indies by nine wickets to get to this stage. Paul Stirling and Curtis Campher have been their top batting performances, while Joshua Little and Gareth Delany have done well with the ball.

Match Details:

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group 1, Match 15

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Date & Time: October 23rd, at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time

SL vs IRE Pitch Report

The Hobart Stadium’s surface is quite creamy to bat on and often high scoring matches have been witnessed at this venue. Teams like to chase here as the pitch often progressively gets better and settled as the match progresses. Spinners are a little less effective as compared to pacers on this track.

SL vs IRE Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 11°C on the matchday with 77% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There is a 60% chance of precipitation during the game.

SL vs IRE Probable playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie©, Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Live Streaming

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Hence, Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hoststar, where fans with subscriptions can enjoy the matches.

