Team India create unwanted record after Wanindu Hasaranga's four wickets restrict visitors to 81/8

It just wasn't India's day. Losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan in the first over didn't help as it unfortunately for the visitors set the tone for the whole innings and the remaining hopes were dashed by the leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who on his birthday got the ball to talk, turn, dance, in short, do everything in the series decider in Colombo.

India chose to bat first after winning the toss as Dhawan suggested that seeing how the surface played the previous night, putting runs on the board was the right call. However, Sri Lanka made that decision their own as their spinner didn't let any of the Indian batsmen dictate terms as they had all the five batsmen back on the pavilion by the ninth over.

Hasaranga was the wrecker-in-chief for the Sri Lankan team as he removed the opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson in the span of three balls in the fifth over as vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar came to bat inside the powerplay.

After which, it was just a struggle for the lower order and the tail as Bhuvneshwar and Kuldeep Yadav tried their best to give themselves something to bowl at.

Sri Lanka led by Dasun Shanaka, fielded exceptionally as he himself grabbed a couple of one-handed stunners and the whole team was charged up diving her, stopping runs there.

Kuldeep was the highest scorer for the team playing an unbeaten knock of 23 runs as he helped them cross their lowest score in the T20Is, but he could only do so much as India ended up on 81/8, which was their third-lowest score in the T20Is after 74 against Australia in Melbourne in 2008 and 79 against New Zealand in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Hasaranga claimed two more wickets dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy, finishing with career-best figures of 4/9.