SL vs IND: Sri Lanka win the toss, opt to bowl first; India hand debuts to two players
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against India in the first T20I at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in 1st T20I | Photo: ICC
Written By
Edited By
Anshul Gupta
Source
DNA webdesk
Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bowl first against India in the first of the three-match T20I series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said that the bowl will come better in the second innings, that's he chose to field first.
Team India skipper also wanted to field first because of the dampness in the surface with all the rain around but was happy to put runs on the board first. India had several changes from their last playing XI in the third ODI. They handed debuts to two players - Varun Chakravarthy and Prithvi Shaw.
Sri Lanka too handed debuts to two players with left-arm pacer Isuru Udana coming back into the line-up. Charith Asalanka and Chamika Karunaratne will be playing their first T20I, while batting all-rounder Ashen Bandara too came in.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy