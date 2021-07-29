SL vs IND: Sanju Samson's poor form continues, fans suggest he might not play for Indian team again

Team India wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson's poor form in international cricket continued in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka as he returned with scores of 27, 7 and 0 in the three matches and with so much competition in the side, he failed to grab his opportunities again.

On Thursday, Samson fell for a three-ball duck and second time to the leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in this series. Samson, who was seen as the second wicket-keeper behind Rishabh Pant in the white-ball formats especially in T20Is after his consistent performances in the IPL, has slipped further down the ladder as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan have grabbed the opportunities and performed whenever they have got a chance in the playing XI.

With most of the batsmen out of the side due to the COVID-19 situation and only he and Shikhar Dhawan were the ones left, who had some previous experience, Samson had a golden chance to make those count but unfortunately, he couldn't as both times he fell victim to spin.

Now, with no international T20s slated for the Indian team before the T20 World Cup, Samson's place in the squad for the tournament looks really difficult.

Many fans suggested that his international career might be over, while some suggested that his inconsistency has hurt him again and again, which might have cost him his place.

Here are some of the reactions:

