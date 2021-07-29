SL vs IND 3rd T20I: India win toss, opt to bat first; hand another debut
India have won the toss in the series decider and have chosen to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
India have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the series decider against Sri Lanka in the third T20I | Photo: ICC
India have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the series decider against Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that their bowling is quite strong and seeing how the wicket played on Wednesday, putting runs on the board was the right call as the wicket will get slower and slower as the game progresses.
India handed another debut, their seventh of the T20I series and 14th on this tour, to the right-arm pacer from Kerala, Sandeep Warrier. Warrier came into the side in place of Navdeep Saini, who injured his shoulder trying to catch at covers.
Sri Lanka too made one change as they brought the batsman Pathum Nissanka in for Isuru Udana, who was injured.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav