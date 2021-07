SL vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs India match in Colombo

The Sri Lankan squad made a comeback in the 2nd T20I against India after a loss in the 1st clash. The hosts with a 4 wicket win have squared the series at 1-1.

The Indian squad, however, saw many changes to the line-up as the camp was hit by a COVID-19 (Krunal Pandya) which ended up pushing nearly 8 more members into isolation.

India will be without them again in the 3rd T20I and could also miss the services of Navdeep Saini who was injured.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India – 3rd T20I in Colombo 2021

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Avishka Fernando, Rutulraj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Nitish Rana

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

SL vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I My Dream11 Playing XI

Sanju Samson, Minod Bhanuka, Shikhar Dhawan, Avishka Fernando (vc), Rutulraj Gaikwad, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 8 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Thursday, July 29. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya