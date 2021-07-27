SL vs IND 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs India match in Colombo

India made sure to get a win in the 1st T20I clash and take a 1-0 lead against Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue won the first game convincingly by 38 runs on Sunday.

The visitors were able to draw first blood and now as they enter the 2nd clash, they will look to continue the good show.

India had scored 164 runs after Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, on the other hand, scalped four wickets and conceded only 22 runs in his spell. Furthermore, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Varun Chakravarthy were also able to impress.

When it comes to the host, Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back and stay alive in the three-match series as it will be a must-win match for them.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs India – 2nd T20I in Colombo 2021

SL vs IND Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, and Yuzvendra Chahal

SL vs IND Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama and Dushmantha Chameera

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Ishan Kishan, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, and Yuzvendra Chahal (VC).

Sri Lanka vs India 2nd T20I Match Details

The match begins at 8 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, July 27. The match will be telecasted by Sony Sports Network on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and it will be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya