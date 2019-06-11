SL vs BAN, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka split points with Bangladesh after Bristol washout

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeCricket

Cricket

SL vs BAN, World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka split points with Bangladesh after Bristol washout

At 13:57 local time, the umpires finally decided to officially abandon the match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 07:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lanka were forced to split points for the second successive time in the ongoing World Cup after their World Cup match against Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain here Tuesday.

Both the teams came into the match with one win from three matches and now each will get a point for the washout.

On Tuesday, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were left staring at the sky, waiting for some divine intervention after the start of their key match was delayed due to heavy rains.

The rain eased a couple of times but only to return and thus the inspection was postponed twice.

The groundsmen, meanwhile, tirelessly worked on draining out the water on the covers with the sucking brooms and mops.

At 13:57 local time, the umpires finally decided to officially abandon the match.

Sri Lanka now have four points from as many games, while Bangladesh have three points from four games.

The result will leave Sri Lanka frustrated as it is the second instant of a wash-out for the Island nation.

After two defeats, Bangladesh too were looking for resurgence against Sri Lanka and now they will be wary of their semifinal chances. Bangladesh were handed a two-wicket loss by New Zealand followed by a massive a 106-run defeat to hosts England after their 21-run win over South Africa in their World Cup opener.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, suffered a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in their opening match, before recovering to beat Afghanistan in a rain-shortened game, but the island nation were forced to split points with Pakistan in their last match after the match was called off due to rains.

On Monday, a struggling South Africa had to share points with the West Indies after their World cup match was washed out due to persistent rain at Southampton.

Sri Lanka will next take on defending champions Australia at London on June 15, while Bangladesh will face West Indies on June 17 at Taunton. 


 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan: Two bulls fighting on road led to death of six, 2 injured

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ishan Kishan-KL Rahul dilemma continues for 5th spot; check playing XI

Meet chairman with net worth of Rs 1,30,000 crore, one of most-generous billionaires, donated...

Asia Cup 2023: Ind vs Pak play called off due to rain, heads into reserve day

'Disturbed' AR Rahman reacts to reports of molestation, chaos at Chennai concert: 'Let me be the sacrificial goat...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE