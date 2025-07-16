SL vs BAN: Mahedi Hasan creates history, shatters Harbhajan Singh's 13-year-old record in Colombo T20I

Mahedi Hasan was the best player for Bangladesh, as his great bowling not only troubled Sri Lanka but also broke a world record held by Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh.

Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with an easy eight-wicket win in the last game at the R Premadasa Stadium. Sri Lanka chose to bat first, but the Bangladeshi bowlers kept them to a low score of 132 for 7. Mahedi Hasan was the best player for Bangladesh, as his great bowling not only troubled Sri Lanka but also broke a world record held by Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh.

Mahedi Hasan bowled very well, taking 4 wickets for only 11 runs in his four overs. This is now the best T20I bowling figures in Colombo by any visiting bowler, beating Harbhajan Singh's 4 for 12 against England in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Mahedi's great performance is at the top of the list of best bowling performances in Colombo by visiting bowlers.

Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh): 4-1-11-4 against Sri Lanka, July 2025

Harbhajan Singh (India): 4-2-12-4 against England, September 2012

Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 4-0-16-4 against Sri Lanka, June 2022

Joe Denly (England): 4-0-19-4 against Sri Lanka, October 2018

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): 3-0-21-4 against Sri Lanka, April 2017

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India): 3.3-0-22-4 against Sri Lanka, July 2021

Shardul Thakur (India): 4-0-27-4 against Sri Lanka, March 2018

Bangladesh chased down the target without any trouble

After deciding to bat first, Sri Lanka found it difficult to score runs. Dasun Shanaka (35) and Pathum Nissanka (46) contributed a little, but Mahedi Hasan and the other bowlers from Bangladesh bowled brilliantly.

Then, with just two wickets lost, Bangladesh chased the score of 133 in 16.2 overs. The team won easily thanks to Tanzid Hasan Tamim's outstanding 73-run innings off of 47 balls.

The highlight of this 8-wicket victory was Mahedi Hasan's record-breaking bowling, which helped Bangladesh win the series.

