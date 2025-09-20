SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Here are the details for the live streaming, squads, and match of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s, which is scheduled for Saturday.

The group stages of the Asia Cup 2025 have concluded, and we are about to enter the tournament's most thrilling phase - the Super Four. Sri Lanka is set to take on Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match, which will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Charith Asalanka’s Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in all their matches thus far and seems to be in a commanding position. Conversely, Litton Das’ Bangladesh approaches this encounter following a strong performance in what could be described as a must-win match against Afghanistan. They will be brimming with confidence and will aim for a repeat of that success later in the day.

Sri Lanka had previously dominated Bangladesh in their last encounter, and now Bangladesh will be looking to seek some retribution in their second matchup of the tournament.

Live Streaming Details

When will the the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be played on Saturday, September 20.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will start at 8pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match live on television?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

