Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’

Meteor or Re-Entry of a Space Vehicle?: Rare fiery streaks over Delhi-NCR sky leaves residents guessing, stunned netizens go wild with quirky speculations

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to welcome their baby in October, actress in third trimester now: Report

Communal clash erupts in Gujarat's Vadodara over offensive social media post

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Russia blacklists 'international satanists', freezes financial assets of members due to involvement in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Peeth peeche baat karni....': Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat' remark

Amid IND-PAK handshake row, Shahid Afridi fires back at Irfan Pathan’s 'dog meat

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Ashwini Vaishnaw says first section to be launched in...

BIG update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, first section launch in...

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'

Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?

Here are the details for the live streaming, squads, and match of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s, which is scheduled for Saturday.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match live on TV, online?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The group stages of the Asia Cup 2025 have concluded, and we are about to enter the tournament's most thrilling phase - the Super Four. Sri Lanka is set to take on Bangladesh in the opening Super Four match, which will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Charith Asalanka’s Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in all their matches thus far and seems to be in a commanding position. Conversely, Litton Das’ Bangladesh approaches this encounter following a strong performance in what could be described as a must-win match against Afghanistan. They will be brimming with confidence and will aim for a repeat of that success later in the day.

Sri Lanka had previously dominated Bangladesh in their last encounter, and now Bangladesh will be looking to seek some retribution in their second matchup of the tournament.

Live Streaming Details

When will the the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be played on Saturday, September 20.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will start at 8pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match live on television?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV mobile app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: When is India vs Pakistan? Full schedule, format, dates, teams and live streaming details

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan exposed! Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terrorists, MEA says, ‘the world is well aware...’
Videos reveal Pakistan’s military involvement in operations by JeM, LeT terroris
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netizens amused
'EMI must be due': Blinkit delivery agent arrives in Mahindra Thar leaves netize
5 sixes...then tragedy: Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match, shares emotional tribute
Mohammad Nabi stunned by loss of Dunith Wellalage’s father during Asia Cup match
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
World Bamboo Day 2025: Know about 5 everyday bamboo uses for sustainable future
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role, tried luck in Canada real estate but ended up losing it all; he is...
This Ba***ds of Bollywood actor quit films after Rakesh Roshan cut his role...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE