CRICKET

SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates wear black armbands

After the unexpected death of his father, Suranga Wellalage, Dunith left for Sri Lanka early Friday morning from Abu Dhabi, with team manager Mahinda Halangoda by his side.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 08:19 PM IST

Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage has made his return to face Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2025. Wellalage has been grappling with a personal loss in recent days, as his father passed away during Sri Lanka’s last group match against Afghanistan. The 21-year-old promptly flew back home to participate in his late father Suranga’s final rites and has now come back to represent his national team. His dedication to the national side has garnered admiration from former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold.

During the toss, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka confirmed Wellalage's inclusion in the playing XI, mentioning that the team would proceed with the same lineup. A moment of silence was observed before the toss to honor his late father. Furthermore, the Sri Lankan team will be wearing black armbands.

The news of his father’s death was conveyed to him by team manager and coach Sanath Jayasuriya, who was seen comforting the young player as he quietly exited the stadium to return home. The left-arm spinner concluded the match with bowling figures of 1/49 in his four overs, which included a challenging final over where he conceded five sixes to Mohammad Nabi. This was only his 5th T20I appearance and his first match in the Asia Cup 2025.

Images shared on social media depicted a composed Wellalage receiving blessings from his family elders before departing for Dubai after paying his last respects to his father.

“Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning. He will travel to the UAE tonight accompanied by Team Manager Mahinda Halangode. Sri Lanka will begin its Super Four stage campaign of the ongoing tournament tomorrow against Bangladesh in the UAE. Wellalage will be available for selection for the game,” SLC had said on Friday in a statement.

Dunith's father, Suranga Wellalage, was a highly regarded cricketer who had led one of Sri Lanka’s top school teams. The former all-rounder mentioned that Suranga had captained Prince of Wales College during the period when Arnold himself was at the helm of St Peter’s College. Sri Lanka's head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, also conveyed his condolences to Wellalage and assured him of the backing from the entire nation.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

