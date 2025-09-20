SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in tense finish

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: A fantastic batting display and a well-executed chase lead Bangladesh to a victorious start in the Super 4s! Sri Lanka's winning streak is halted.

Bangladesh kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four journey with a thrilling four-wicket win against Sri Lanka in a gripping match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday night. This victory not only earned Bangladesh vital two points but also acted as a satisfying revenge for their earlier defeat to the same team in the group stage.

In pursuit of a challenging target of 169, Bangladesh's innings was bolstered by a strong partnership between opener Saif Hassan (61) and Towhid Hridoy (58). Their steady half-centuries maintained the required run-rate and laid the groundwork for the chase. However, the contest was far from settled as Sri Lanka's bowlers mounted a comeback in the final overs, leading to an exhilarating finish.

With Bangladesh needing just five runs in the last over, the tension was palpable. The match took a dramatic twist when Jaker Ali, going for a big shot, was clean-bowled by Dasun Shanaka on the second ball of the over, leaving just one run required from two balls. A shocked silence enveloped the stadium, but Nasum Ahmed, displaying remarkable composure, guided the next delivery to secure the single run and clinch the victory with a ball to spare.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's innings was highlighted by a brilliant half-century from their captain Dasun Shanaka, who scored 64 off only 37 balls. His explosive performance propelled Sri Lanka to a competitive total of 168/7. Despite Shanaka’s outstanding effort, it was the Bangladesh bowlers, especially Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan, who played a crucial role in limiting the Islanders and paving the way for the win.

Also read| IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan