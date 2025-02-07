Smith broke the previous record held by Virat Kohli after scoring his 36th Test century during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Renowned Australian cricketer Steve Smith made history on Friday by becoming the active player with the most Test centuries scored away from home. Smith broke the previous record held by Virat Kohli after scoring his 36th Test century during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Smith's remarkable performance includes surpassing Kohli's 16 away Test hundreds with 17. Smith, who finished the day unbeaten at 120, helped Australia reach a commanding 330/3 at stumps, a 73-run lead in the first innings.

On Day 2 of the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Smith smashed a four off Kamindu Mendis to reach the historic century and earn his seventh Test century in the subcontinent.

Kohli has 17 away Test hundreds, Joe Root has 15, Kane Williamson has 11, and Harry Brook has seven, after Smith's 36 centuries. Smith, who aims to break Kumar Sangakkara's record of 38 Test hundreds, now shares fifth place in history for the most Test hundreds with Root and former India head coach Rahul Dravid.

Smith reached the 36 Test hundred milestone in 206 innings, making him the second-fastest player to do so after Ricky Ponting. His latest century on Friday came off 191 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and one six.

Despite facing challenges, including surviving LBW reviews early in his innings, Smith's resilience and form have been clear, with four centuries in his last five Tests. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey also excelled, scoring his second Test hundred off 118 deliveries and ending the day unbeaten on 139, forming an impressive unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 239 with Smith.

Also read| Watch: Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma's intense chat after win in 1st ODI vs England leads to speculations