Nathan Lyon set a significant WTC record by taking seven wickets in the first Test against Sri Lanka, leading Australia to a victory by an innings and 242 runs.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon showed his extraordinary skill in the recent Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle International Cricket Stadium by taking three wickets in the first innings and four in the 35th over of the second innings. Australia is trying to win their first away Test series against Sri Lanka since 2016, and Lyon's performance has been essential to that effort.

One notable instance was when Lyon became the first spinner to reach 200 wickets in the World Test Championship after dismissing Dinesh Chandimal for 31 runs in the second innings. He became the tournament's all-time top wicket-taker, surpassing his colleague, Australia captain Pat Cummins, who has also taken 200 wickets in the WTC.

In the top five list of wicket-takers in the WTC, Lyon is joined by Ravichandran Ashwin in third place with 195 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah in fifth place with 156 wickets, and Australia's Mitchell Starc in fourth place with 168 wickets.

Bowlers with the most wickets in WTC

Nathan Lyon- 203*

Pat Cummins - 200

R Ashwin - 195

Mitchell Starc - 168

Jasprit Bumrah - 156

Lyon reached the milestone of 200 WTC wickets in 49 matches, two more than Cummins. In contrast, Ashwin achieved 195 wickets in 41 matches. Lyon's accomplishment is further emphasized by his better average compared to the former Indian international.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs, demonstrating their prowess in Test cricket. With a combined total of 16 wickets taken in both innings, Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann were instrumental in the victory, bowling Sri Lanka out for 165 and 247 runs, respectively. With a commanding first innings score of 654-6, led by Usman Khawaja's double century and hundreds from Steve Smith and Jos Inglis, Australia laid a solid platform.

