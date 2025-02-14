Sri Lanka successfully defended their 281-run total by bowling out Australia for a mere 107 runs in just 24.2 overs.

Sri Lanka achieved a convincing victory over Australia, winning by 174 runs in the second and final ODI match held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka recorded their largest ODI win against Australia, completing a remarkable 2-0 series whitewash.

The home team demonstrated their strength by bowling Australia out for just 107 runs in 24.2 overs, successfully defending their total of 281 runs. Dunith Wellalage was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, taking four wickets for 35 runs in 7.2 overs, while Asitha Fernando and Wanindu Hasaranga each contributed with two wickets.

Despite the efforts of skipper Steve Smith, Australia struggled with their batting, with only Josh Inglis (22) and Travis Head providing minor contributions. Sri Lanka's impressive performance was highlighted by Kusal Mendis, who scored a brilliant century with 101 runs, including 11 boundaries. Captain Charith Asalanka (78*) and Nishan Madushka (51) also played vital roles in setting a formidable total of 281/4 in 50 overs.

This victory marked Sri Lanka's fourth consecutive ODI series win, following their 2-0 triumph over India at home in August of the previous year. Notably, Sri Lanka will not be participating in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. Meanwhile, Australia faced significant challenges ahead of the prestigious tournament, missing key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis.

In the series opener in Galle, Sri Lanka also emerged victorious, defeating Australia by 49 runs. Despite the absence of key players, Australia put up a commendable fight against a strong Sri Lankan team.

