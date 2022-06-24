SL vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

SL vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 5th ODI, Sri Lanka vs Australia

The fifth and final fixture of the bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is all set to take place with the host team having a 3-1 lead and winning the series already.

In the 4th ODI, Sri Lanka had posted a total of 258 runs on the board thanks to the contributions from Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. For the Aussies, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Mitchell Marsh picked up two wickets each.

However, then, the Australian side was dismissed for 254, with David Warner getting out at 99. Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay all took two wickets each to help the team win the game by four runs.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia– 5th ODI in Colombo

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Kusal Mendis, David Warner (C), Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 2:30 PM IST on June 24 (Friday) and will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.