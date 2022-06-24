SL vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Headlines

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Kargil: Preparations in full swing for the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Liquor allowed in Delhi Metro: Here are the new conditions according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Wrester Protest: Vinesh Phogat says life of complainants are in danger if Brij Bhushan walks free

“Not surprising at all…” Manish Tewari on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s India ‘govt pressure’ remark

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeCricket

Cricket

SL vs AUS 5th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

SL vs AUS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 5th ODI, Sri Lanka vs Australia

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fifth and final fixture of the bilateral ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia is all set to take place with the host team having a 3-1 lead and winning the series already.

READ | 'Goosebumps indeed': Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka win ODI series vs Australia after 30 years

In the 4th ODI, Sri Lanka had posted a total of 258 runs on the board thanks to the contributions from Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. For the Aussies, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Mitchell Marsh picked up two wickets each.

However, then, the Australian side was dismissed for 254, with David Warner getting out at 99. Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay all took two wickets each to help the team win the game by four runs.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia– 5th ODI in Colombo

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Kusal Mendis, David Warner (C), Charith Asalanka, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chamika Karunaratne

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 2:30 PM IST on June 24 (Friday) and will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app. 

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: What is the difference between dam and barrage? Know here

Meet India's most expensive dog, worth more than annual salary of top CEOs

Income tax return: Last chance to file ITR without penalty; check e-verification process for FY 2022-23

ITR filing deadline: Rs 5,000 penalty to 7 years of jail, if taxpayers fail to do it before July 31

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE