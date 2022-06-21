SL vs AUS 4th ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Know all the details about the 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia. All the live streaming details about the 4th ODI in Colombo.

After Pathum Nissanka's century propelled Sri Lanka into a 2-1 lead in their ongoing ODI series versus Australia, the hosts will be hoping to clinch the five-match series with yet another win in the fourth ODI.

The Lankans have been a side in transition in recent years, and despite the economic crisis that has shaken the nation, the cricket team rose to the occasion as they outclassed an injury-stricken Australian team in the third ODI.

While Sri Lanka will hope to clinch the series with yet another win on Tuesday, the Aussie side, led by Aaron Finch will hope to stage a comeback and try to take the series to the final game.

When and what time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be played on June 21 (Tuesday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channel will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will stream live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara