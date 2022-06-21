Headlines

HomeCricket

television

SL vs AUS 4th ODI live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Know all the details about the 4th ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia. All the live streaming details about the 4th ODI in Colombo.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 05:47 PM IST

After Pathum Nissanka's century propelled Sri Lanka into a 2-1 lead in their ongoing ODI series versus Australia, the hosts will be hoping to clinch the five-match series with yet another win in the fourth ODI. 

The Lankans have been a side in transition in recent years, and despite the economic crisis that has shaken the nation, the cricket team rose to the occasion as they outclassed an injury-stricken Australian team in the third ODI. 

While Sri Lanka will hope to clinch the series with yet another win on Tuesday, the Aussie side, led by Aaron Finch will hope to stage a comeback and try to take the series to the final game. 

READ| SL vs AUS 4th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

When and what time will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be played on June 21 (Tuesday) at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Which channel will telecast the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will be aired on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

READ: 'Siraj had tears in his eyes': Tim Paine opens up on racism incident at SCG

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI  in India?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI will stream live on the Sony Liv app and website. 

Squads

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara

