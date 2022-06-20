SL vs AUS 4th ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia Dream11

Sri Lanka will lock horns with the Australian team in the fourth fixture of the five-match bilateral ODI series at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Lankan Lions are one game away from clinching the series.

They were under transition for many years and now they seem like a complete side with the way they played in the last 2 ODIs. Pathum Nissanka’s maiden ton and Kusal Mendis's timely knock of 87 runs helped them to register consecutive wins in this series.

There are no concerns in the batting department as one or the other batter is rising to the occasion whereas their bowlers failing with the consistency.

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (c), Pat Cummins

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Alex Carey, David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (c), Pat Cummins

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 2:00 PM IST on June 14 (Tuesday) and will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Sony Liv app.