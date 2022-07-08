SL vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia in Galle

SL vs AUS 2nd Test: Sri Lanka face stern test in Australia in series decider

Australia's tour of Sri Lanka comes to a halt after the second and final Test of the series between the two island nations which is slated to begin on Friday. It was the visitors who won the previous Test match and hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Hosts suffered a stunning collapse in their second innings and they were subsequently all out for just 113 runs. Australia ran riot and thus currently sit pretty atop the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings, and the Aussie side will look to further solidify their lead on WTC standings with another win in Galle.

Sri Lanka meanwhile suffered another blow as they will have to make do with the absence of three key players from the previous contest - Dananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay all tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

When and what time will Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match start?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, July 8-12 at 10:00 AM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be held at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

Which channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carrey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc/Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson