SL vs AUS 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka will look to level the Test series when they meet Australia on Friday

Sri Lanka are set to take on Australia in the second Test and final match of the series on Friday at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. It was the visiting Australian side who defeat the Lankans in the first Test after a stunning second innings collapse which saw the hosts score just 113 runs.

Moreover, the home side will be without the services of Dananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay for the second Test after they tested positive for Covid-19, which comes as a huge blow, given they were all key players in the previous game as well.

The Australian side are currently sitting pretty atop the World Test Championship standings and they will have a crack at extending their lead if they can register a clean sweep over the Lankans.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia – 2nd Test in Galle

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Travis Head, Pathum Nissanka (vc)

All-rounders: Ramesh Mendis, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Nathon Lyon, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(wk), Oshada Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carrey (wk), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc/Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Nathon Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 10:00 AM IST and will take place at the Galle International Stadium, Galle from Friday, July 08-12 The match can be live-streamed on Sony Sports Network television channels and on the SonyLIV app.