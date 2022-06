WI vs BAN 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best picks for West Indies vs Bangladesh match in St Lucia

West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies is all set to host Bangladesh in the second Test match on Friday. The home side had dominated the first match with seven wickets win.

READ | New Zealand vs England: Is Henry Nicholls' strange dismissal allowed? MCC clarify cricket rules

For Bangladesh, apart from skipper Shakib Al Hasan, the rest of the batters had struggled to perform. They faced their challenge against Windies star Kemar Roach who took five wickets in the second inning.

To avoid a series loss, Bangladesh will need to win the second Test against West Indies in this two-match Test series.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs Bangladesh – 2nd Test in St Lucia

WI vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs Bangladesh

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Joshua Da Silva

Batters: Jermaine Blackwood, John Cambell, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Khaled Ahmed

WI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Shoriful Islam

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(w), Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

West Indies vs Bangladesh My Dream11 Playing XI

Litton Das, Joshua Da Silva, Jermaine Blackwood, John Cambell, Mahmudul Hasan-Joy (VC), Shakib Al Hasan, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kemar Roach (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Khaled Ahmed.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details

The match begins at 7:30 PM IST from June 24 to 28 and will take place at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. The match will be available on FanCode app.

Squads:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas, Anderson Phillip

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Rejaur Rahman Raja