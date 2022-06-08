SL vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia

The first match of the three-match T20I series saw Australia win the clash convincingly against Sri Lanka taking a 1-0 lead. The game saw the Aussies beat the host by 10 wickets.

Deciding to field first after winning the toss, Australia restricted Sri Lanka to just 128 runs. The side was 100 for 1 at one point as Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka smashed 36 runs and 38 runs respectively.

However, Josh Hazlewood made sure the Lankan side had a batting collapse as he picked up 4 wickets while Mitchell Starc grabbed 3.

Aaron Finch and David Warner stacked an unbeaten 61 runs and 70 runs respectively as they helped Australia successfully chase down the target without losing any wickets, in the 14th over itself.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia – 2nd T20I in Colombo

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (VC), Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, June 8. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis