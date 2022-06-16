SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs Australia

After suffering a two-wicket defeat against Australia in the first ODI, Sri Lanka will be aiming to level the series as the two teams are set to face each other in the second match on Thursday. The Australian team registered victory in the 1st ODI by chasing down the target of 282 in 42.3 overs, on the back of solid performances from Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka was impressive with the bat to put up a strong total on the board. The key players for them to save the series will be Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga.

Australia will be hoping to continue their dominance in the series while Sri Lanka will be hoping to make a comeback here.

Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia– 1st ODI in Pallekele

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia

Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner (vc), Aaron Finch, Charith Asalanka, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood (c), Pat Cummins

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 2:00 PM IST on June 14 (Tuesday) and will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The match will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can live stream the match on the Sony Liv app.

