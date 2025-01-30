Starc set a significant international record by taking the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc celebrated a remarkable achievement in international cricket by reaching 700 wickets on his birthday. The 35-year-old reached this milestone by dismissing Dimuth Karunaratne. Starc's excellent record includes 376 wickets in Tests, 244 in ODIs, and 79 in T20Is. He now joins an elite club of Australian cricketers, including Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Brett Lee, who have attained this momentous milestone.

Starc joins Shakib Al Hasan as one of only two active bowlers with 700 international wickets. Ravindra Jadeja is the closest contemporary Indian player, having taken 597 wickets.

700 international wickets for Mitchell Starc



Got to be one of the Modern Day greats That Action, That AURA and Those Yorkers



Simply



pic.twitter.com/DxmSrCoFlu — Mastikhor (@ventingout247) January 30, 2025

In an engaging first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Australia displayed strong batting. Usman Khawaja, who had struggled in the previous series against India, regained his form with an impressive 232 runs. His opening partner, Travis Head, too contributed significantly with a quick 57 off 40 balls, laying a solid foundation for Australia at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Captain Steve Smith maintained his excellent form with the bat, scoring another century in the subcontinent following his outstanding performances against India. Debutant Josh Inglis made a notable impact in his first Test match, demonstrating his skills in spin-friendly conditions by scoring a century at a rapid pace.

Australia declared a commanding total of 654/6 in their first innings, putting Sri Lanka under significant pressure. The Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to contain the Australian batsmen, while the home team faltered with the bat, losing three early wickets. Sri Lanka now faces a challenging task to turn the match around.

