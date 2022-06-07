SL vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia

Two nations that will be facing each other in the T20I series will be Sri Lanka and Australia. They will be playing the 1st fixture of the 3-match bilateral T20I series on Tuesday.

Both teams had gone head-to-head earlier this year Down Under, where the Aussies had won the series 4-1. The Lankan side, after losing to Australia, had even faced a 3-0 loss to India as well.

However, the conditions in Sri Lanks are not the greatest, but this series could help rebuild the team and the country as well. The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga are vital players for them.

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis

Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, June 7. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis