SL vs AUS 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Sri Lanka vs Australia match in Colombo

Two nations that will be facing each other in the T20I series will be Sri Lanka and Australia. They will be playing the 1st fixture of the 3-match bilateral T20I series on Tuesday.
Both teams had gone head-to-head earlier this year Down Under, where the Aussies had won the series 4-1. The Lankan side, after losing to Australia, had even faced a 3-0 loss to India as well.
However, the conditions in Sri Lanks are not the greatest, but this series could help rebuild the team and the country as well. The likes of Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga are vital players for them.
Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Australia – 1st T20I in Colombo
SL vs AUS Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sri Lanka vs Australia
Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis
Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashton Agar
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana
SL vs AUS Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood
Sri Lanka vs Australia My Dream11 Playing XI
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Tuesday, June 7. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis