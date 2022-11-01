SL vs AFG: Rashid Khan scolds and pushes Fazal Farooqi after latter misfields on spinner's bowling, video goes viral

Rashid Khan was not happy with his teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan returned to the pitch in the current T20 World Cup after missing the previous two games against New Zealand and Ireland due to rain in Melbourne. However, the Mohammad Nabi-led side's return to the field was marred by their second loss of the tournament against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, November 1 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Afghanistan started well with the bat, with fast cameos from Ibrahim Zadran and Najibullah Zadran keeping his side on track for a 160 total, but their failure to convert and losing frequent wickets towards the end didn't help their cause, and they fell short by 16 runs of a decent score.

Afghanistan had a competitive total on the board and, given their bowling assault, they would have expected to give Sri Lanka a run for their money, which they did for at least the first 10 overs until Dhananjaya de Silva took over.

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman got off to a good start for Afghanistan, disposing of Pathum Nissanka early on before Kusal Mendis and de Silva formed a solid partnership.

Rashid Khan, Afghanistan's trump card was introduced in the eighth over of the innings and had an immediate impact. On the sixth delivery of the over, Rashid coaxed a false shot from Mendis. Rashid was pleased with his wicket, but was disappointed with what had occurred earlier in the over.

Afghanistan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi misfielded at backward point earlier in the over, which irritated Rashid. The leggie recalled it, and despite getting a wicket as his teammates encircled him, he gave Farooqi a whack for his previous error. Rashid held Farooqi's head in his hands and pretended to strike him. Despite the fact that it was all in good fun, Rashid's outraged reaction has gone viral on the internet.

Rashid finished his spell with two wickets for 31 runs, but it wasn't enough as de Silva hit an unbeaten 66 off 42 balls to ensure Sri Lanka chase down the total in 18.3 overs and claim their second win of the tournament.

