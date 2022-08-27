Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Bad luck, Wrong Decision?': Netizens react after Pathum Nissanka's bizarre dismissal

Fans on Twitter were in disbelief as Pathum Nissanka was bizarrely given out in the SL vs AFG match, despite minimum movement on ultra-edge.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

'Bad luck, Wrong Decision?': Netizens react after Pathum Nissanka's bizarre dismissal
Pathum Nissanka's dismissal leaves netizens confused

Pathum Nissanka's dismissal in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match during Asia Cup 2022 match became a huge talking point on Saturday. Sri Lanka were already down two wickets when Nissanka was given caught behind by the on-field umpire. 

The Sri Lankan batsman appeared in disbelief, and he opted for a review, but much to the surprise of fans, despite bare minimum movement on the ultra-edge, the third-umpire asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision. 

The incident happened during the final ball of the second over. Having lost Charith Asalanka, and Kusal Mendis early on, the pressure was well and truly on the Lankan Lions. 

READ| SL vs AFG Asia Cup: CSK star Matheesha Pathirana makes T20I debut, check IPL team's special post

Nissanka tried to connect with the ball, but it appeared that he missed. The replays also suggested something similar, when the third umpires reviewed the dismissal, the ultra-edge showed bare minimum deflection, but since the on-field umpire had already given the Sri Lankan opener out, the third umpire didn't find any conclusive evidence change to turn it around. 

Fans meanwhile on Twitter were confused after the bizarre dismissal. 

See how fans reacted to Pathum Nissanka's dismissal:

Sri Lanka didn't get off to a good start by any means against Afghanistan. Having won the toss, Mohammad Nabi chose to bowl first. Mendis and Asalanka were both dismissed in the first over itself. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two crucial wickets for the Afghans. 

The Lankan Lions meanwhile were reduced to 49/4 after 7.5 overs, at the time of writing. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Due to 'Pub Golf', a UK employee is suing PWC after losing part of his skull
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.