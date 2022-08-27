'Bad luck, Wrong Decision?': Netizens react after Pathum Nissanka's bizarre dismissal

Pathum Nissanka's dismissal leaves netizens confused

Pathum Nissanka's dismissal in the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match during Asia Cup 2022 match became a huge talking point on Saturday. Sri Lanka were already down two wickets when Nissanka was given caught behind by the on-field umpire.

The Sri Lankan batsman appeared in disbelief, and he opted for a review, but much to the surprise of fans, despite bare minimum movement on the ultra-edge, the third-umpire asked the on-field umpire to stay with his decision.

The incident happened during the final ball of the second over. Having lost Charith Asalanka, and Kusal Mendis early on, the pressure was well and truly on the Lankan Lions.

Nissanka tried to connect with the ball, but it appeared that he missed. The replays also suggested something similar, when the third umpires reviewed the dismissal, the ultra-edge showed bare minimum deflection, but since the on-field umpire had already given the Sri Lankan opener out, the third umpire didn't find any conclusive evidence change to turn it around.

Fans meanwhile on Twitter were confused after the bizarre dismissal.

See how fans reacted to Pathum Nissanka's dismissal:

What decision will the ICC take on the umpire who saw Pathum Nissanka's wicket in the first match as a wrongful dismissal?@ICC @OfficialSLC @AsiaCup2022 #PathumNissanka pic.twitter.com/uGkRIJ8cul — Janitha Sudarshana (@Janitha_Sudarsh) August 27, 2022

Where is the spike ? "I have not seen something like this" says Sanjay Manjekar as Pathum Nissanka controversially given out #AFGvSL

Pathum Nissanka was given out for this.!

This is not a spike.! This type of murmur is always there in the ultra edge regardless of whether the ball is near the bat or not. Inexperienced Umpiring. #AsiaCup2022 #SLvsAFG pic.twitter.com/8CFgA95spU — Numbers.lk (@Numberslka) August 27, 2022

Pathum Nissanka got out



Sri Lanka didn't get off to a good start by any means against Afghanistan. Having won the toss, Mohammad Nabi chose to bowl first. Mendis and Asalanka were both dismissed in the first over itself. Fazalhaq Farooqi picked up two crucial wickets for the Afghans.

The Lankan Lions meanwhile were reduced to 49/4 after 7.5 overs, at the time of writing.