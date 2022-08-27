SL vs AFG Asia Cup live streaming: How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

Sri Lanka players gear up to faceoff against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

The second most successful side in Asia Cup history with five titles, Sri Lanka get their campaign underway with a meeting against Afghanistan on Saturday. Both sides come into the tournament on the back of some impressive results.

The Lankan Lions tamed Australia in the five-match ODI series at home, followed by some impressive displays in the Test series against Pakistan. Similarly, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI and T20I series but suffered a narrow 3-2 loss at the hands of Ireland most recently in T20Is.

Mohammad Nabi will be looking to rewrite history as the Afghans have never won the Asia Cup, while Sri Lanka, despite having dominated in the tournament come into this fixture having lost all five of their previous games in the competition.

"Conditions are very similar to Sri Lanka, I think we are well prepared, We are ready to play our best Cricket in this tournament" says @dasunshanaka1



Full video: https://t.co/Ac4ZjgmJCR#RoaringForGlory #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/KYyy3Uzo9q — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) August 27, 2022

Dasun Shanaka will hope to rectify that, as the first match of Asia Cup 2022 proves to be a mouth-watering contest.

When and what time will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on August 27 (Saturday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.