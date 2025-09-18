Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka outclass Afghanistan, confirm spot with Bangladesh in Super Four

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film is inches away from becoming biggest Malayalam hit, will dethrone...

Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar passes away at 46; Kamal Haasan, Karthi pay emotional tribute: 'It aches to see..'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, named new CEO of Turning Point USA

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin breaks silence on Deepika Padukone's ouster from sequel: 'Can't change what happened but...'

Google Gemini introduce new ‘Nano Banana’ update; check out 8 prompts to transform your profile pic

Fake Pakistan football team arrested in Japan, deported after visa scam sparks security alert

Viral video: Kerala men perform stunning semi-classical dance on ‘Garaj Garaj’, internet applauds

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka outclass Afghanistan, confirm spot with Bangladesh in Super Four

Sri Lanka outclass Afghanistan, confirm spot with Bangladesh in Super Four

Lokah Chapter 1 box office collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan film is inches away from becoming biggest Malayalam hit, will dethrone...

Lokah Chapter 1 is inches away from becoming biggest Malayalam movie ever

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Donald Trump's BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeCricket

CRICKET

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka outclass Afghanistan, confirm spot with Bangladesh in Super Four

Afghanistan set a challenging 170-run target, powered by Mohammad Nabi’s explosive 60 off 22 balls, including five sixes in the final over that gave his side a late surge. However, Rashid Khan’s efforts with both bat and ball were not enough to prevent defeat.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka outclass Afghanistan, confirm spot with Bangladesh in Super Four
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an exhilarating final group stage match, Sri Lanka clinched their place in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025 by defeating Afghanistan. This victory, achieved at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, ensures that Sri Lanka will now compete alongside India and Pakistan in the next round. For Afghanistan, this loss marks the conclusion of their tournament journey.

The match was crucial for Afghanistan, who needed to triumph over Sri Lanka to maintain their qualification hopes. A win would have leveled their standing with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, necessitating a tiebreaker based on net run rate. However, despite a commendable effort, the Afghan team could not surpass the steady performance of the Sri Lankan squad.

Sri Lanka's victory was especially important as it confirmed their advancement alongside Bangladesh from Group B. Entering the match, Sri Lanka held a favorable position with a positive net run rate, meaning that even a close loss would have sufficed for their progression. Conversely, Afghanistan needed to secure a win to surpass Bangladesh, whose prospects were uncertain following a significant loss to Afghanistan earlier in the group stage.

With the group stage for Group B now concluded, the Super 4s lineup is officially established. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have qualified from Group B and will join India and Pakistan, who have already advanced from Group A. The Super 4s will adopt a round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing off against one another once. The top two teams from this stage will then move on to the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Also read| IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Oman match live on TV, online?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Do Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan not see eye-to-eye? Her neighbour REVEALS who 'runs' Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan's house
Do Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan not see eye-to-eye? Her neighbour REVEALS
Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'People won’t call him SRK’s son...'
Bobby Deol reveals why he couldn’t say no to Aryan Khan’s debut series
Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statement, says, 'He deserves...'
Israel behind Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Benjamin Netanyahu issues BIG statem
FBI Office Attack: Man rams car into agency building in Pittsburgh, here's what we know so far
FBI Office Attack: Man rams car into agency building in Pittsburgh
H3N2 Virus rising: Know about symptoms, treatment, safety guidelines, more
Know whole information about H3N2 virus
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE