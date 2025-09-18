Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live on TV, online?

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in Match 11 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on September 18. Discover when and where to catch the SL vs AFG match live on television and online in India.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 03:41 PM IST

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live on TV, online?
Sri Lanka faces Afghanistan in their concluding Group B match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday (September 18). Both teams require a favorable outcome to maintain their Super Four aspirations. Although this match is not a knockout in the traditional sense, it carries that weight. 

Afghanistan currently holds two points with one victory and one loss, placing them third in the group, trailing behind Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Despite boasting a significantly better net run rate (NRR) of +2.150, Rashid Khan and his team must secure a win to remain in contention—points take precedence over NRR!

Sri Lanka, having won both of their matches, stands at four points. However, a substantial loss to Afghanistan tonight could jeopardize their chances of finishing in the top two and might even lead to missing out on Super Four qualification, as Bangladesh has already accumulated four points from three matches, with a net run rate of -0.270.

In such a scenario, three teams would end up with four points each, making NRR the deciding factor for the final standings. Sri Lanka enjoys a cushion in NRR (+1.546), but it is narrow enough to keep the calculators in use. Afghanistan, despite their significantly better NRR, must secure a victory.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match take place?  

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group  match will take place on Thursday, September 18, at 8:00 PM IST. The toBss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. 

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match be played?  

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B game will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. 

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match?  

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.  

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Group B match live streaming be available?  

The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group B match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.

Squads

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

