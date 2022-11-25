Search icon
SL vs AFG 1st ODI: Ibrahim Zadran, Fazalhaq Farooqi shine as Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 60 runs to take 1-0 lead

Zadran reached his second ODI century with a stunning pull shot to the fine-leg boundary off Lahiru Kumara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/ACBofficials

Afghanistan defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at Pallekele International Stadium, thanks to outstanding performances from Ibrahim Zadran and Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi took four wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka for 234 with 12 overs to spare after Zadran produced a stunning century to lead Afghanistan to 294/8.

Sri Lanka were optimistic about chasing the 295-run target with Pathum Nissanka in the middle. Nissanka smashed 10 boundaries in his 83-ball 85 knock. The rest of the top order, on the other hand, provided little aid to Nissanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga showed some skills to win the match late in the game. He reached his fourth half-century in 31 deliveries, hitting 22 runs, including six and four boundaries, off an over by Mohammad Nabi. Despite Sri Lanka's command of the needed pace, Hasaranga, the final batsman, was running out of partners.

Afghanistan's top order performed admirabl while Sri Lanka clawed back in the death overs, a target of 295 proved too much for the hosts. After opting to bat first, Zadran added 84 runs for the first wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Zadran reached his second ODI century with a stunning pull shot to the fine-leg boundary off Lahiru Kumara. 

Afghanistan, on the other hand, recorded its second win in six games against Sri Lanka and moved closer to qualifying for the Cricket World Cup in India next year.

