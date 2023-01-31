SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction, playing XI, pitch & weather report for 1st Unofficial Test

Twitter photo

Sri Lanka A is all set to host England Lions in the 1st Unofficial Test match today. The match will be played at the Galle International Stadium and is a great opportunity for the players to impress the selectors for the main team. Haseeb Hameed will captain the England Lions side and Sri Lanka A will be led by Nipun Dhananjaya.

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Match Information

England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, January 31, 2023, Tuesday, 10:00 am IST, Galle

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Sri Lanka A

O Fernando, MNK Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya(C), PHKD Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, LU Igalagamage, KNM Fernando, N Thushara, SA Fernando, L Embuldeniya, P Jayawickrama

BENCH: A Mathews, K Perera, D Chameera, A Fernando, C Asalanka, S Samarawickrama, SSD Arachchige, C Karunaratne, L Sandakan, J Liyanage, PTM Dabare, MADI Hemantha, PM Liyanagamage, MVT Fernando, Kavishka Anjula, D Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, I Wijesundera, S Lakshan, M Priyanath, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Shavon Daniel

England Lions

AZ Lees, H Hameed(C), TB Abell, TJ Haines, JL Smith, JA Haynes, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Gilchrist, MD Fisher, T Hartley, LA Patterson-White

BENCH: Jack Carson, JJ Bohannon, Samuel Cook, JC Tongue, LW James

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Injury and availability

There is no update about this as yet.

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Weather Report

Clear Sky

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Win Prediction

Sri Lanka A

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch condition

Balanced

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Avg 1st inning score

312

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch report

The pitch for the Sri Lanka A vs England Lions match will be a typical subcontinent pitch where batting will continue to get difficult as the match advances. Spinners will play a big role in the match and both teams will look to bat first.