Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction, playing XI, pitch & weather report for 1st Unofficial Test

Haseeb Hameed will captain the England Lions side and Sri Lanka A will be led by Nipun Dhananjaya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction, playing XI, pitch & weather report for 1st Unofficial Test
Twitter photo

Sri Lanka A is all set to host England Lions in the 1st Unofficial Test match today. The match will be played at the Galle International Stadium and is a great opportunity for the players to impress the selectors for the main team. Haseeb Hameed will captain the England Lions side and Sri Lanka A will be led by Nipun Dhananjaya. 

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Match Information 

England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, January 31, 2023, Tuesday, 10:00 am IST, Galle

PROBABLE PLAYING XI

Sri Lanka A

O Fernando, MNK Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya(C), PHKD Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, LU Igalagamage, KNM Fernando, N Thushara, SA Fernando, L Embuldeniya, P Jayawickrama

BENCH: A Mathews, K Perera, D Chameera, A Fernando, C Asalanka, S Samarawickrama, SSD Arachchige, C Karunaratne, L Sandakan, J Liyanage, PTM Dabare, MADI Hemantha, PM Liyanagamage, MVT Fernando, Kavishka Anjula, D Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, I Wijesundera, S Lakshan, M Priyanath, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Shavon Daniel

England Lions

AZ Lees, H Hameed(C), TB Abell, TJ Haines, JL Smith, JA Haynes, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Gilchrist, MD Fisher, T Hartley, LA Patterson-White

BENCH: Jack Carson, JJ Bohannon, Samuel Cook, JC Tongue, LW James

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Injury and availability 

There is no update about this as yet. 

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Weather Report 

Clear Sky

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Win Prediction 

Sri Lanka A 

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch condition 

Balanced 

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Avg 1st inning score 

312 

Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch report 

The pitch for the Sri Lanka A vs England Lions match will be a typical subcontinent pitch where batting will continue to get difficult as the match advances. Spinners will play a big role in the match and both teams will look to bat first. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Miss Universe: A look back on Indian beauties who won the pageant
'The Boobless Babe': 28-year-old woman gets both breasts removed despite not having cancer, know her story
Pathaan: From Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's face-off to Salman Khan's epic cameo, 5 'seeti-maar' moments from the film
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Streaming This Week: Drishyam 2, Break Point, Dog Gone, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.