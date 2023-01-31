SL-A vs EN-A Dream11 prediction, playing XI, pitch & weather report for 1st Unofficial Test

Sri Lanka A is all set to host England Lions in the 1st Unofficial Test match today. The match will be played at the Galle International Stadium and is a great opportunity for the players to impress the selectors for the main team. Haseeb Hameed will captain the England Lions side and Sri Lanka A will be led by Nipun Dhananjaya.
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Match Information
England Lions tour of Sri Lanka, January 31, 2023, Tuesday, 10:00 am IST, Galle
PROBABLE PLAYING XI
Sri Lanka A
O Fernando, MNK Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya(C), PHKD Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, LU Igalagamage, KNM Fernando, N Thushara, SA Fernando, L Embuldeniya, P Jayawickrama
BENCH: A Mathews, K Perera, D Chameera, A Fernando, C Asalanka, S Samarawickrama, SSD Arachchige, C Karunaratne, L Sandakan, J Liyanage, PTM Dabare, MADI Hemantha, PM Liyanagamage, MVT Fernando, Kavishka Anjula, D Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, I Wijesundera, S Lakshan, M Priyanath, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Amshi de Silva, Lasith Croospulle, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Shavon Daniel
England Lions
AZ Lees, H Hameed(C), TB Abell, TJ Haines, JL Smith, JA Haynes, Ollie Robinson, Nathan Gilchrist, MD Fisher, T Hartley, LA Patterson-White
BENCH: Jack Carson, JJ Bohannon, Samuel Cook, JC Tongue, LW James
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Injury and availability
There is no update about this as yet.
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Weather Report
Clear Sky
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Win Prediction
Sri Lanka A
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch condition
Balanced
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Avg 1st inning score
312
Sri Lanka A vs England Lions: Pitch report
The pitch for the Sri Lanka A vs England Lions match will be a typical subcontinent pitch where batting will continue to get difficult as the match advances. Spinners will play a big role in the match and both teams will look to bat first.