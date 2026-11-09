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SKY is back! After missing Ranji Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav gets Mumbai captaincy for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav is set to make his return to competitive cricket after a break, taking up a key leadership role again after the T20 World Cup victory.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 10, 2026, 12:11 AM IST

SKY is back! After missing Ranji Trophy, Suryakumar Yadav gets Mumbai captaincy for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav set to make much-awaited comeback. (Pic Credits: Instagram/surya_14kumar)
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Team India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav is all set to return to the cricketing field with a major responsibility. Yes, you read it right! SKY will be seen captaining Mumbai in the upcoming edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) named him as the skipper of the 16-member squad.

For those unversed, Sharduk Thakur had led the Mumbai team across formats last season, while Siddhesh Lad was named captain for the ongoing Ranji Trophy. After being appointed as the captain of the Mumbai team, SKY said that it is a matter of pride and honour to lead this side.

What Suryakumar Yadav said after captaincy appointment

''It is always a matter of immense pride to represent Mumbai. I am honoured to lead this talented group in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mumbai has a rich cricketing legacy and a winning culture, and we will look to uphold those traditions. We have a good mix of experienced players and exciting young talent, and I am confident that the team will come together, play with intensity, and give its best in every match. Our aim is to go all the way and bring the trophy home,'' Cricinfo reported, quoting Suryakumar Yadav.

For those late to the story, SKY, who led Team India to their second consecutive T20 World Cup title earlier this year, was dropped from the T20I side after selectors picked Shreyas Iyer as the new skipper.

Meanwhile, the SMAT is set to begin on November 14, and Mumbai's opening game is scheduled against Hyderabad in Kolkata. Mumbai are placed in Group D along with Goa, Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Mumbai squad for SMAT 2026

Suryakumar Yadav (C)

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK)

Atharva Ankolekar

Shams Mulani

Divyaansh Saxena

Maxwell Swaminathan

Suved Parkar

Musheer Khan

Shardul Thakur

Sarfaraz Khan

Mohit Avasthi

Sairaj Patil

Sylvester D'Souza

Shivam Dube

Hardik Tamore

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