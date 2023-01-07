India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav hits blazing third T20 century in 45 balls

Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav gave fans another explosive performance as he took the Sri Lankan bowling attack for a ride.

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav rose to the occasion in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav gave fans another explosive performance as he took the Sri Lankan bowling attack for a ride. In his trademark fiery quick style, Yadav reached 100 off just 45 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat after India lost Ishan Kishan early and then Rahul Tripathi. Yadav got running from the start, playing at his usual 200 plus strike rate. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Yadav toyed with the Lankan bowlers, hitting them in different directions across the park. Yadav hit 6 fours and 8 sixes on his way to his third century in T20Is.

Yadav accelerated after his half century but slowed down in the nineties, choosing singles instead of boundaries to reach his ton. His blazing innings put India firmly in control as the total for Men in Blue had already crossed 200 in the 19th over.

Suryakumar was ably supported by Shubman Gill (45), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Axar Patel who played a fantastic cameo in the death overs for India. Suryakumar adav ended with 112 from 51 balls as India put a total of 228/5 in their 20 overs.

READ | Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery in Mumbai; likely to miss World Cup