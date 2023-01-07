India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav hits blazing third T20 century in 45 balls

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Watch: Rishabh Pant posts video of weightlifting marking another significant stride on his path to recovery

'Band karo please': Girl's electrifying dance at railway station divides internet, watch

LIC Dhan Vriddhi Scheme: Eligible policyholders can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh under 80-C as tax benefit under this policy

Meet Ayesha Naseem, 18-year-old Pakistan cricketer who announced retirement to 'live life according to Islam'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Watch: Rishabh Pant posts video of weightlifting marking another significant stride on his path to recovery

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

7 most expensive books in the world

10 cheap countries Indians can visit without visa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets into ugly spat with Avinash Sachdev, former calls latter 'nalla, kutta' - Watch

Kamal Haasan receives warm welcome, flowers from fans ahead of Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con

Sunny Leone reveals the story behind how she got her stage name: 'My mom hated that...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav hits blazing third T20 century in 45 balls

Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav gave fans another explosive performance as he took the Sri Lankan bowling attack for a ride.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India star Suryakumar Yadav rose to the occasion in the series decider against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Ace batter Suryakumar Yadav gave fans another explosive performance as he took the Sri Lankan bowling attack for a ride. In his trademark fiery quick style, Yadav reached 100 off just 45 balls.

Suryakumar Yadav came in to bat after India lost Ishan Kishan early and then Rahul Tripathi. Yadav got running from the start, playing at his usual 200 plus strike rate. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Yadav toyed with the Lankan bowlers, hitting them in different directions across the park. Yadav hit 6 fours and 8 sixes on his way to his third century in T20Is. 

Yadav accelerated after his half century but slowed down in the nineties, choosing singles instead of boundaries to reach his ton. His blazing innings put India firmly in control as the total for Men in Blue had already crossed 200 in the 19th over. 

Suryakumar was ably supported by Shubman Gill (45), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Axar Patel who played a fantastic cameo in the death overs for India. Suryakumar adav ended with 112 from 51 balls as India put a total of 228/5 in their 20 overs.

READ | Rishabh Pant undergoes successful knee ligament surgery in Mumbai; likely to miss World Cup

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Harsh Beniwal, college dropout turned YouTuber who acted with Tiger Shroff, his net worth is...

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Maharashtra: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in Raigad, affects more than 2,200 people

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas ‘not one, but two films’? Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan makes big revelation

Ve Kamleya: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's new love song by Arijit Singh-Shreya Ghoshal released, fans call it 'masterpiece'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE