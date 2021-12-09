Amid captaincy saga, skipper Rohit Sharma calls wife Ritika Sajdeh 'No.1 support system'

Rohit Sharma is surely enjoying his time after he replaced Virat Kohli and was named as the skipper of the ODI format as well. The Hitman has also been appointed as the vice-captain of the Test side, replacing fellow Mumbaikar Ajinkya Rahane.

While surely it is the start of a new ear and the Indian team will be under the leadership of new coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, there has been a huge debate on social media on the way the captaincy transfer was done.

Amid all this, the 34-year-old called his wife Ritika Sajdeh as his "No.1 support system". Talking on the show 'Backstage with Boria,' the swashbuckler stated his better-half stood "like a rock" for him in difficult times.

"She is my No.1 support system. No doubt about that. She has stood like a rock for me all these years. Behind me, next to me, in front of me – whatever you want to call it," Rohit asserted.

The star cricketer also said that his wife takes care of most responsibilities at home and that allows him to focus on the game. "Without her, all this that I am doing was never going to be possible. Because, you have certain responsibilities, you know. And I have a young daughter now. She is completely focussed on making sure that she gets the best of everything," he added.

"And she is playing a big part in making sure that I don’t have to worry about what’s happening with her. Because she is doing this so well, I can focus at times on what I’m doing. And obviously, when I come back home, it’s just about family, getting together, making the most of it," the opening batter concluded.

Rohit, who has been instrumental in India's success across formats in recent years, is gearing up for India's upcoming tour of South Africa which comprises three Tests and as many ODIs, starting from December 26.