Skipper Ajinkya Rahane hails Indian team's character and determination after historic series win

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has hailed the character and determination of the Indian team after winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Rahane, who was given the captaincy in the last three games after original skipper Virat Kohli's departure has led team India to win two Tests - one at the MCG and now the second at the Gabba - and draw the third at SCG, to keep his undefeated record as captain in the longest format intact.

Speaking after the win, Rahane was at loss of words as when he was asked what this victory means to the team and the country, Rahane said, "It means a lot to us. I don't know how to describe this victory. I am really proud of all the boys, showed character, attitude, especially after the Adelaide Test match. We have to fight really hard, we know Australia in Australia is a very dangerous team.

We just wanted to give our best and not think about results but as I said I don't know how to describe this victory. I'm really proud of each individual," Rahane said.

India weere bowled out for 36 in Adelaide Test. Skipper Virat had left the team. India had lost their premier fast bowler in Mohammed Shami. Defeated, two main men down and the humans dressed in whites turned warriors at the MCG led by the magnificient hundred by the stand-in skipper Rahane. Rahane scored 112 at the MCG and led India's fightback to trump Aussies in the Boxing day Test.

Coming to Brisbane Test, India needed 324 runs on the final day of the game to win the match and take the series in the bag. After Shubman Gill's 91 Cheteshwar Pujara as usual had a sedate start but Rahane's intent was visible and everyone knew they were going for the win.

After Lunch, Shubman Gill playing on 65 came out with a positive mindset and wanted to take the game on, with Pujara playing himself as usual. When asked, at what point Team India started going for the target, Rahane said, "When I went in to bat, the conversation between me and Pujara was that he would bat normal, and I would play with intent and if we get close to the total, we knew we had Pant, Mayank to get the total for us. Credit to Pujara, the way he handled the pressure was magnificent. Rishabh, Washington were magnificient.

India had two debutants in the Brisbane game and collective experience of 3 Tests and 10 balls before the start of the game, but India took all the 20wickets of the Australian team and also chased down the target in the fourth innings of the Test match.

Asked if taking 20 wickets was the most pleasing thing for him, Rahane said, "Taking 20 wickets was the key, so we opted for 5 bowlers. Sundar brought the balance in place of Jadeja. The intention was clear to play five bowlers. Siraj played two Tests, Saini just one, so it was inexperienced but the character shown by the bowlers and everyone else was incredible."

Mohammed Siraj took a fifer in just his third Test and Pant remained unbeaten on 89 as India breached the 'Gabbatoire' as Australia lost first Test match in Brisbane after 32 years.