Sixes, nostalgia and old rivalries: Who are the global icons headlining WCL season 3 in Dubai?

Yuvraj Singh and Chris Gayle are set to return to action in World Championship of Legends Season 3. India will face Australia in Dubai with the tournament scheduled to begin on October 3 as former international stars reunite for another exciting edition.

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) returns for its third season on October 3, kicking off in Dubai and Sharjah. This year’s tournament will bring together an impressive mix of past and present cricket stars—Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Yuvraj Singh are just a few of the names set to hit the field. One of the most anticipated matches, India versus Pakistan is scheduled for October 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While organizers haven’t released the full team rosters yet they’ve already confirmed a lineup stacked with legends from across the cricketing world. Some familiar faces from major global leagues will join these all-time greats giving fans the rare chance to see their favorite players donning their national colors again.

Take the West Indies Champions, for example—Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell are all on board. Australia’s Champions boast David Warner, Chris Lynn, Usman Khawaja and D’Arcy Short. The England Champions are led by David Malan, Jason Roy, and Moeen Ali. South Africa will be spearheaded by AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis with Imran Tahir also in the squad.

Pakistan’s Champions bring together Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez once again while Mahmudullah and Mohammad Ashraful headline the Bangladesh side. India’s squad led by Yuvraj Singh will feature Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan—with more names expected soon.

The India Champions claimed the inaugural WCL crown in a thrilling final against Pakistan,while AB de Villiers dominated last season driving the South Africa Champions to victory.

WCL has quickly built a reputation for blending legendary talents with current league stars offering a unique flavor that sets it apart from other legends tournaments. For fans, it’s all about getting to see cricket’s icons back in action, representing their countries once more.

Nearly half a billion people tuned in for WCL’s second season making it the world’s second most-watched cricket league behind the IPL. The tournament thrives on nostalgia, fierce rivalrie, and players who are still capable of producing world-class performances. That’s helped WCL secure a unique spot in the cricket calendar.

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