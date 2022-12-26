Search icon
SIX vs STA Big Bash League Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars BBL match 15

SIX vs STA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2022, match 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 10:33 AM IST

SIX vs STA Big Bash League Dream11 prediction

Sydney Sixers take on Melbourne Stars in match 15 of Big Bash League 2022-23. The track record so far of both teams is pretty similar, having won just once in three matches. While Melbourne Stars are in sixth place, the Sydney Sixers are a place below, trailing on net run rate. 

The Stars come into this fixture on the back of a 61-run loss to Perth Scorchers. The Sixers picked up their first win of the campaign after beating the Hurricanes. 

It will be the first of the two matches on Monday, with Perth Scorchers set to lock horns with Adelaide Strikers later in the day. 

Dream11 Prediction – Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Big Bash League 2022, match 15 

Keeper –  Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe

Batsmen – Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Nick Larkin

All-rounders – Sean Abbott, Beau Webster, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers – Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (c), Naveen-ul-Haq (vc)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars​ Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Naveen-ul-Haq, Izharulhaq Naveed

Melbourne Stars: Tom Rogers, Joe Clarke, Joe Burns, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

SIX vs STA My Dream11 team

Joe Clarke, Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, Nick Larkin, Sean Abbott, Beau Webster, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa (C), Naveen-ul-Haq (vc)

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022 match 15 is scheduled to start at 12:35 PM IST on Monday, December 26 at the SCG in Sydney. The live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels. The live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app and website. 

