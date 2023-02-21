‘Sit and talk about playing quality spin’: Allan Border fumes after Australia's miserable fall down against India

Source: Twitter

The distinguished former Australian captain Allan Border has pilloried Australia for their brutal collapse against India on the third day of the second test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Cummins-led side failed to put up a decent fight and 'panicked' as many cricket experts said, against the mighty Indian spin attack. The Aussies lost their 9 wickets in just the first 90 minutes of day 3 after resuming the day at 61/1, the whole team went to the pavilion at a total of 113.

Talking to Fox Cricket, the Australian legend said, “They have got to turn off their radios and stop reading newspapers for the next couple of days, that's for sure because they're going to call peeps but yeah they've got to sit down and talk about the methodology of playing quality spin bowling. Obviously, they have had meetings about this and how to go about it. You have got to have a method and don't think cross-bat is the right method, not initially in your innings."

Border also mentioned how Australia’s sweep shot strategy doomed miserably against India, however, Usman Khawaja executed a lot of sweeps and reverse sweeps in his 81-run inning but it shouldn't have been a strategy to carry forward in the later part of the match with changing conditions.

“Usman Khawaja played really well in the first innings on the back of a lot of good reverse sweeps but as the pitch got lower that became more dangerous shots so they had to reassess and that's what Test match batting is all about. You might scratch yourself around for a first 15-20 runs but then you get yourself in and then all of a sudden the innings start to flow because you get used to the conditions,” he described