IPL record-equalling 37-run over: Sir Ravindra Jadeja slams 5 sixes against Harshal Patel

What exactly happened in the last over? Sir Ravindra Jadeja was on fire as he slammed 5 sixes in the last over against Purple Cap holder Harshal Pate. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jadeja went on to score 62 of just 28 balls.

The last over has become the Indian Premier League's (IPL) record-equalling 37-run over - the joint-worst over ever in IPL history. RCB who were looking to keep the score around 175 saw CSK Jadeja take the side to 191 thanks to the last over.

Jadeja started with two sixes, a no-ball went for six and Harshal just kept gift-wrapping deliveries to the all-rounder. Interestingly Jadeja was dropped on 0 and he surely made RCB pay for it.

Netizens too enjoyed the rain of sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ball 6 aur run 37. Only Sir Jadeja can do it. Unbelievable hitting against the purple cap holder. #CSKvRCB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 25, 2021

Uff! 37! What a tournament Jadeja is having. I think #CSK have enough. April 25, 2021

6,6,6+Nb, 6,2,6,4 by Jadeja in the 20th over against the purple cap holder - 37 runs - the game changer. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over. The equal most expensive over in the history of the IPL. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2021

Never ever underestimate the power of a rajput with his sword! #jadeja pic.twitter.com/fgd8Sm3PjW — Aman Pratap Singh (@thakursahebap) April 25, 2021

#CSKvRCB *Harshal Patel is the best death bowler in IPL 2021* Meanwhile Jadeja : pic.twitter.com/bg3LrrKsU3 — Makhan Singh (@m1sterlonely) April 25, 2021

Sir Ravindra Jadeja Mass. This is what happens when Jaddu gets going. Thrashed Harshal Patel. 28 balls 62 runs #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/4FjdeLNWQn — UrMiL07 (@urmilpatel30) April 25, 2021

Before Jadeja's onslaught, the CSK openers set it up with Faf du Plessis producing another fifty. Harshal's double strike in the 14th over pushed them back, but that was just a significant fall in momentum before Jadeja came in smashing around the park.