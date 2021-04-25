Trending#

IPL record-equalling 37-run over: Sir Ravindra Jadeja slams 5 sixes against Harshal Patel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Ravindra Jadeja went on to score 62 of just 28 balls.


Updated: Apr 25, 2021, 05:55 PM IST

What exactly happened in the last over? Sir Ravindra Jadeja was on fire as he slammed 5 sixes in the last over against Purple Cap holder Harshal Pate. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Jadeja went on to score 62 of just 28 balls.

The last over has become the Indian Premier League's (IPL) record-equalling 37-run over - the joint-worst over ever in IPL history. RCB who were looking to keep the score around 175 saw CSK Jadeja take the side to 191 thanks to the last over. 

Jadeja started with two sixes, a no-ball went for six and Harshal just kept gift-wrapping deliveries to the all-rounder. Interestingly Jadeja was dropped on 0 and he surely made RCB pay for it. 

Netizens too enjoyed the rain of sixes at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Before Jadeja's onslaught, the CSK openers set it up with Faf du Plessis producing another fifty. Harshal's double strike in the 14th over pushed them back, but that was just a significant fall in momentum before Jadeja came in smashing around the park.