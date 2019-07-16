Sir Ben Stokes? PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt promise knighthood for England's World Cup hero

Stokes's unbeaten 84 against the Kiwis helped his side lit the holy grail of cricket. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, UK's Prime Minister candidates said that they will do their best to give Ben "knighthood".

England's World Cup 2019 final hero Ben Stokes, is allegedly going to receive knighthood after pulling off a match-winning performance vs New Zealand during the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

It must be noted that Hunt or Johnson will be replacing the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May later this July.

"I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, too, what, the Garter King of Arms. Yes is the answer, absolutely," Boris Johnson said. "Of course," added Jeremy, when asked about knighting Ben Stokes.

England ended their 44-year wait for a maiden 50-overs World Cup title by beating a gutsy New Zealand side on boundaries after a tied Super Over amidst heart-stopping drama.

The see-saw match swung towards both teams at different times but it was an unfortunate overthrow in the last over that eventually turned the epic final in England's favour on Sunday.

England needed 9 runs from the final three balls when a throw from the deep touched a diving Ben Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary ropes, giving England six runs when they should have got only two.

It impacted the equation to the extent that the heart-stopping contest stretched to the Super Over and eventually the hosts lifted their maiden World Cup trophy.