Sir Ben Stokes? PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt promise knighthood for England's World Cup hero

Headlines

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

10 superfoods to cure calcium deficiency

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

“Would love to work with Indian actors” 'The Little Mermaid' Director Rob Marshall shared his plans

DNA report on escalating groundwater crisis in Rajasthan as heat wave intensifies

Instagram launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg takes dig on Elon Musk

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2's release stopped by Censor Board? Here's what we know

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

HomeCricket

sports

Sir Ben Stokes? PM hopefuls Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt promise knighthood for England's World Cup hero

Stokes's unbeaten 84 against the Kiwis helped his side lit the holy grail of cricket. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, UK's Prime Minister candidates said that they will do their best to give Ben "knighthood".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 10:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England's World Cup 2019 final hero Ben Stokes, is allegedly going to receive knighthood after pulling off a match-winning performance vs New Zealand during the final at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Stokes's unbeaten 84 against the Kiwis helped his side lit the holy grail of cricket. Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, UK's Prime Minister candidates said that they will do their best to give Ben "knighthood".

It must be noted that Hunt or Johnson will be replacing the outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May later this July.

"I will give dukedoms, whatever - I will go to the maximum, too, what, the Garter King of Arms. Yes is the answer, absolutely," Boris Johnson said. "Of course," added Jeremy, when asked about knighting Ben Stokes. 

England ended their 44-year wait for a maiden 50-overs World Cup title by beating a gutsy New Zealand side on boundaries after a tied Super Over amidst heart-stopping drama.

The see-saw match swung towards both teams at different times but it was an unfortunate overthrow in the last over that eventually turned the epic final in England's favour on Sunday.

England needed 9 runs from the final three balls when a throw from the deep touched a diving Ben Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary ropes, giving England six runs when they should have got only two.

It impacted the equation to the extent that the heart-stopping contest stretched to the Super Over and eventually the hosts lifted their maiden World Cup trophy.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

CUET UG 2023 Results to release soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know steps to check scores, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE