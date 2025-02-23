Ahead of the high-voltage India-Pakistan match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the governor of Sindh province Kamran Tessori announced massive prize money for the Men in Green if they defeat Team India. Check out the mind-boggling prize money.

India and Pakistan match is currently underway at the Dubai International Stadium in the league stage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The highly-anticipated match has already been a hot topic everywhere and garnered immense excitement among cricket fans. Adding to the stakes of this high-voltage contest, the governor of Pakistan's Sindh province offered a mind-boggling prize money for the Men in Green if they defeat India.

Ahead of the game, Sindh governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori while speaking on a Pakistani news channel made the announcement of prize money and pledged to award their team a bonus of PKR 1 crore if they succeed in defeating Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

In a post shared by the governor on his official X handle, he wrote, ''I am in London right now but all my prayers and heart are focused on the biggest match of the Champions Trophy tomorrow, the Pakistan-India clash. I am announcing a reward of Rs 1 crore to the national team for defeating the arch-rivals. The entire nation, including me, is praying for victory. The national players should play with full dedication, Insha Allah the victory will be ours. I hope that the national team will make Pakistan proud tomorrow.''

ابھی لندن میں ہوں لیکن میری تمام دعائیں اور دل کل چیمئن ٹرافی کے سب سے بڑے میچ پاک بھارت ٹاکرا پر لگا ہوا ہے۔ روایتی حریف کو شکست دینے پر قومی ٹیم کو ایک کروڑ روپے انعام دینے کا اعلان کر رہا ہوں۔ مجھ سمیت پوری قوم جیت کے لئے دعا گو ہے۔ قومی کھلاڑی پوری لگن سے کھیلیں، انشاء اللہ… pic.twitter.com/kAToUbSNwi — Kamran Tessori (@KamranTessoriPk) February 23, 2025

Earlier today, Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first against India. After the end of their innings, Pakistan managed to score just 241 runs with all wickets down. Only Saud Shakeel managed to hit a half-century in the Pakistan batting side. On the other hand, except for Mohammad Shami, who suffered an injury earlier today, every Indian bowler took at least one wicket, with a maximum of three by Kuldeep Yadav.

On the stats front, Pakistan and India have faced each other on five occasions in the Champions Trophy, with the Men in Green winning three times while Team India with just two wins.