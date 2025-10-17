'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, has publicly broken his silence regarding the future of renowned cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma amid ongoing speculation about their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has declined to confirm whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, suggesting that younger players might take their places in the Indian Team. He also mentioned that fitness concerns have contributed to the ongoing absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

The focus is squarely on Kohli and Rohit as they prepare to return to international cricket after more than seven months away, participating in the ODI series in Australia. Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025 in March, and with their retirements from T20Is and Tests, questions about their future in the ODI format are being raised.

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the first ODI in Perth on 19 October, Agarkar was questioned about the potential inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. The former all-rounder responded candidly, stating that their ongoing selection would hinge on their performance, fitness levels, and the needs of the team.

“They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but it is not the forum to harp on about individual players. Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration,” Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

"It will be silly to put them on trial for every game. Once they start playing, they will be assessed, but they are not on trial," he added.

Agarkar further clarified that it was Kohli and Rohit who chose to step away from Test cricket, and the selection committee would have welcomed their experience.

"If any place we would have liked to experience is England. Both are stalwarts, and they had approached us. And once they have decided, you have got to respect their decision," Agarkar said.

Rohit and Virat's most recent international outing for India was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. The Men in Blue triumphed in that tournament held in the UAE under Rohit's captaincy, with Virat being the team's second-highest run-scorer. Their last competitive appearances were during the IPL 2025 for their respective franchises.

