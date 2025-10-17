FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

Mehul Choksi to be extradited to India; know what will happen next

PM Modi's BIG statement amid Trump's steep tariffs: 'Not in the mood to...'

Meet Neelam Gill, British-Indian beauty taking the Victoria’s Secret runway by storm

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

Gujarat Cabinet Reshuffle: Rivaba Jadeja becomes MoS, gets responsibility of this ministry

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in ODI since MS Dhoni era

First time in 9 years! Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to feature as non-captains in

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most powerful

DNA TV Show: How India overtook China in air force rankings to become 3rd most p

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector of the Indian cricket team, has publicly broken his silence regarding the future of renowned cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma amid ongoing speculation about their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 10:03 PM IST

'Silly to put them on...': Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s ODI future, 2027 World Cup plans
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has declined to confirm whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, suggesting that younger players might take their places in the Indian Team. He also mentioned that fitness concerns have contributed to the ongoing absence of fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

The focus is squarely on Kohli and Rohit as they prepare to return to international cricket after more than seven months away, participating in the ODI series in Australia. Their last appearance for India was in the Champions Trophy 2025 in March, and with their retirements from T20Is and Tests, questions about their future in the ODI format are being raised.

As the Indian cricket team gears up for the first ODI in Perth on 19 October, Agarkar was questioned about the potential inclusion of Rohit and Kohli in the 2027 ODI World Cup squad. The former all-rounder responded candidly, stating that their ongoing selection would hinge on their performance, fitness levels, and the needs of the team.

“They are part of the squad at the moment in Australia. They are incredible players, but it is not the forum to harp on about individual players. Two years from now, it is difficult to say what the situation will be. Who knows, there can be younger players who will take the spot. Both are great players, and they will not be put to the test in every match. Once they start playing, we will assess the situation. It is about winning trophies, not just runs. It is not like if they score three hundreds in the Australia series, they will play the World Cup in 2027. We have to take the situation into consideration,” Agarkar said at the NDTV World Summit 2025.

"It will be silly to put them on trial for every game. Once they start playing, they will be assessed, but they are not on trial," he added.

Agarkar further clarified that it was Kohli and Rohit who chose to step away from Test cricket, and the selection committee would have welcomed their experience.

"If any place we would have liked to experience is England. Both are stalwarts, and they had approached us. And once they have decided, you have got to respect their decision," Agarkar said.

Rohit and Virat's most recent international outing for India was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand. The Men in Blue triumphed in that tournament held in the UAE under Rohit's captaincy, with Virat being the team's second-highest run-scorer. Their last competitive appearances were during the IPL 2025 for their respective franchises.

Also read | RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards, it's not Sholay, Devdas, K3G, DDLJ, Veer-Zaara, 3 Idiots
Laapataa Ladies has equalled this film's record of winning most Filmfare Awards
Who is Ashley J Tellis? Indian-origin defence expert in US arrested over secret documents, Chinese link
Who is Ashley J Tellis? Indian-origin defence expert in US arrested over secret
This Zepto delivery agent shared how much he earned in a week, internet surprised
This Zepto delivery agent shared how much he earned in a week, internet surprise
What may happen if Tata Group goes public? How may Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO impact stock market?
What may happen if Tata Group goes public? Rs 20,00,000,00,00,000 IPO may ...
'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in interviews
'Sunita is like a…': Govinda reveals 'forgiving' wife for her remarks in intervi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE