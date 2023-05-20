'Silenced a lot of critics': RCB Head Coach Sanjay Bangar heaps massive praise on Virat Kohli

Image Source: Twitter

On May 18, in a highly anticipated IPL league match, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The match was a thrilling display of cricketing prowess, with RCB securing an impressive 8-wicket win.

Head Coach Sanjay Bangar was effusive in his praise for Virat Kohli, who played a pivotal role in RCB's triumph. Kohli's century during the run chase was nothing short of spectacular, with Bangar describing it as a "fabulous inning". Kohli's aggressive approach from the outset set the tone for the match, leaving spectators with a sense that something special was in the offing.

RCB's run-chase was characterized by an all-out attacking approach, with Kohli and Faf du Plessis leading the charge. The SRH bowlers were unable to gain any traction, as Kohli smashed 100 runs off just 63 balls, including 12 boundaries and four maximums. Faf was equally impressive, scoring 71 runs off 47 balls, with seven boundaries and two maximums. Kohli's outstanding innings earned him the well-deserved Man of the Match award.

"What a fabulous inning for Virat, the moment he scored a boundary in the first over itself, you knew something special was brewing up and he just continued. Some of the shots he played, he silenced a lot of critics who say that he can't play big shots," stated head coach Sanjay Bangar.

Talking about the partnership of Faf and Virat, Mike Hesson who is the Director of Cricket Operations of RCB said, "Unbelievable partnership, of course, Faf has been doing it all year and Virat stepped up a notch today. All hail the king, that was a fantastic century from him. It was enjoyed by all of us."

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently shared his thoughts on the impressive partnership between Faf and Kohli, stating that it was a brilliant innings and truly commendable. The duo's 150-run partnership was certainly noteworthy, but Maxwell emphasized that such performances are not surprising given their exceptional skills and experience. He encouraged them to continue their outstanding form and maintain their consistency.

Talking about the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad batted first and managed to score a total of 186 runs while losing five wickets. Heinrich Klaasen, one of their in-form batsmen, scored a century, smashing eight boundaries and six maximums in his 51-ball innings. However, despite their impressive batting performance, SRH's bowling and fielding were not up to the mark, resulting in a disappointing loss.

