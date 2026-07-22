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Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series

Ahead of the 3-match T20I series, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza backed India's teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite his poor start with the England series.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 08:12 AM IST

Sikandar Raza backs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite poor returns in England series
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut in the T20 series against England (Instagram)
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After losing to Ireland and England in the T20 format, Team India are set to lock horns with Zimbabwe under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, starting July 23. Ahead of the 3-match series, Zimbabwe's skipper Sikandar Raza opened up on India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his international debut in the England series but failed to capitalise as he managed to score just 42 runs in three games.

 

Sikandar Raza praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of T20I series

 

However, Raza came out in support of Sooryavanshi and called him a 'generational talent'. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the first T20I, Raza said, ''Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him after just two or three matches isn't justified. I think Vaibhav has a lot of very good senior cricketers around him. If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent. To see what he has done over the last year, what he has done for India Under-19, and the fact that he made his international debut at the same age, these are no small feats by any means. You don't get to hear such stories nowadays. Vaibhav is special. It will be important how he is managed and handled.''

 

Raza on India's batting in the format

 

Calling India's batting a 'biggest challenge' for his side, Raza further said, ''India play a very aggressive brand of cricket, and they take the game away from you. As far as their batting line-up is concerned, if it clicks on the day, they'll bat you out of the game. But with high-risk cricket, sometimes it doesn't come off, and when that happens and the total isn't as big, the other team does have a chance. So, when you play high-risk cricket, there are pros and cons to it. But I think the biggest challenge will be stopping their batters because of how quickly they score runs and can basically bat you out of the game.''

 

IND vs ZIM T20I series: Fixtures, match timings and venue

 

1st T20I, July 23, IND vs ZIM - Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I, July 25, IND vs ZIM - Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

3rd T20I, July 26, IND vs ZIM - Harare Sports Club (4:30 PM IST)

 

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