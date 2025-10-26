'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

Rohit Sharma’s recent Instagram story, titled “Signing Off From…,” has sparked widespread retirement speculations among fans and cricket enthusiasts. The former Indian captain’s post has triggered debates about his future in cricket, leaving followers anxious and eager for clarity.

Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a photo that ignited excitement among Indian cricket fans, who eagerly attempted to interpret its significance. The former Indian captain uploaded a picture of himself at Sydney airport, accompanied by the caption: “One last time, signing off from Sydney”.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohit expressed his fondness for playing in Australia, and following a challenging ODI series against their long-time rivals, he acknowledged that this could be his and Virat Kohli’s final trip to their cricketing stronghold.

INSTAGRAM STORY OF ROHIT SHARMA pic.twitter.com/Ib8DlYrGTy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2025

Both Rohit and Kohli now participate in just one format after stepping away from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have been the focus of considerable speculation lately.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces once more to avert a series whitewash for India, forming an unbeaten 168-run partnership that propelled the team to a nine-wicket victory in the third ODI.

“Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I’m not sure if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit highlighted the significance of experience and mentorship during this phase of their careers.

“You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn’t win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It’s a young side, and there will be a lot of learnings.

“When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it’s our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here," he said.

“I’ve had great memories here — from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do,," he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds.

The series against Australia marked Rohit's initial international duty following the Champions Trophy 2025. Prior to the tournament's commencement, Rohit dedicated himself to intense training in Mumbai, working diligently with his close friend Abhishek Nayar.

Additionally, Rohit was spotted honing his skills at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, gearing up for the fast and bouncy conditions expected in Australia. It's safe to say that all his efforts ultimately bore fruit.

Also read| After 11kg weight loss, Rohit Sharma aims for more as Abhishek Nayar reveals his 2027 World Cup goal