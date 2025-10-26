FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties: 'Indians are very...'

Mum hires band to wake up wake up her sleeping daughters, netizens says 'mummy se panga nahi'

Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid

Two hat-tricks, 32 wickets, 90 overs: Riyan Parag stars in record-breaking Ranji Trophy thriller at Tinsukia

Trump’s energetic moves in Malaysia go viral, internet say ‘popcorn's ready’

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...

This tiny country has 'no airport or currency' yet is among richest in the world, it is located in...

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 released at nhpcindia.com; get direct LINK, steps to download here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 cr

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculat

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties: 'Indians are very...'

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

Rohit Sharma’s recent Instagram story, titled “Signing Off From…,” has sparked widespread retirement speculations among fans and cricket enthusiasts. The former Indian captain’s post has triggered debates about his future in cricket, leaving followers anxious and eager for clarity.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 05:53 PM IST

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rohit Sharma took to social media to share a photo that ignited excitement among Indian cricket fans, who eagerly attempted to interpret its significance. The former Indian captain uploaded a picture of himself at Sydney airport, accompanied by the caption: “One last time, signing off from Sydney”.

Earlier on Saturday, Rohit expressed his fondness for playing in Australia, and following a challenging ODI series against their long-time rivals, he acknowledged that this could be his and Virat Kohli’s final trip to their cricketing stronghold.

Both Rohit and Kohli now participate in just one format after stepping away from Tests and T20Is, and their careers have been the focus of considerable speculation lately.

On Saturday, the two legendary batters joined forces once more to avert a series whitewash for India, forming an unbeaten 168-run partnership that propelled the team to a nine-wicket victory in the third ODI.

“Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I’m not sure if we’ll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Rohit highlighted the significance of experience and mentorship during this phase of their careers.

“You expect tough pitches and quality bowlers in Australia. Playing here is never easy. We couldn’t win the series, but there are plenty of positives. It’s a young side, and there will be a lot of learnings.

“When I came into the squad, seniors helped us a lot; now it’s our job to do the same. We need to guide them, create game plans, and go back to basics, which I still do every time I play here," he said.

“I’ve had great memories here — from the SCG to Perth. I love playing here and hope to continue doing what I do,," he said, highlighting his enduring love for Australian cricket and its passionate crowds.

The series against Australia marked Rohit's initial international duty following the Champions Trophy 2025. Prior to the tournament's commencement, Rohit dedicated himself to intense training in Mumbai, working diligently with his close friend Abhishek Nayar.

Additionally, Rohit was spotted honing his skills at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, gearing up for the fast and bouncy conditions expected in Australia. It's safe to say that all his efforts ultimately bore fruit.

Also read| After 11kg weight loss, Rohit Sharma aims for more as Abhishek Nayar reveals his 2027 World Cup goal

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid
Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's what Aditya Chopra...
Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
After Kurnool tragedy, bus overturns in Telangana; several injured
Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
Bihar Election 2025: Congress asks PM did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org; Check details
ICAI CA September 2025: Results likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE