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'Sign off with a century': Parthiv Patel makes heartfelt plea to Rohit Sharma amid retirement speculation

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has reacted to speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI future, saying the former Indian captain would love to sign off with a century if retirement is near. Patel also made a heartfelt appeal, urging the Hitman to continue playing for India.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

'Sign off with a century': Parthiv Patel makes heartfelt plea to Rohit Sharma amid retirement speculation
Rohit Sharma (Courtesy: BCCI)
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England hit back hard in Cardiff, grabbing a four-wicket win in the second ODI to even up the series at 1-1. Now, everything comes down to the decider at Lord’s against India. But honestly, the bigger surprise isn’t even the scoreline—it’s the news about Rohit Sharma. After the Lord’s game, the selectors told him they’re moving on. That’s rocked cricket fans everywhere.

Rohit is 39 now, and he’s already retired from T20Is and Tests. Not long ago, he said he wanted to keep going till the 2027 ODI World Cup, but the selectors apparently have other ideas. Talking about what’s next, Parthiv Patel—his former teammate—hopes Rohit signs off with something special if Lord’s really is his last game for India.

“If Lord’s is his final ODI, Rohit will want a big farewell—maybe even a century. He’s totally capable of doing it. All through his career, he’s been that guy. After a poor run with the bat, he usually comes back strong and wins matches,” Parthiv said during the match coverage.

Parthiv’s got his fingers crossed for a memorable knock from Rohit this time. He pointed out that, sure, Virat Kohli is the model of consistency, but when Rohit gets going, he doesn’t just score—he plays a match-defining innings. “When it’s Rohit’s day, he usually takes home the Player of the Match award,” Parthiv added.

Looking back at the last game, Parthiv admitted Rohit struggled. The bounce was all over the place, and Rohit just couldn’t settle in. Still, one more shot at Lord’s gives him the perfect chance to answer critics—a scene he’s been through before, always coming back with the bat. Parthiv summed it up: “If this is his last, I hope everyone remembers his final innings for a long time.”

As for the series decider, Parthiv wants to see a couple changes for India. If KL Rahul shakes off the illness that kept him out in Cardiff, Parthiv says he’s a must for the XI because he strengthens the batting so much. On the bowling front, Parthiv wants Kuldeep Yadav back too—even though Kuldeep’s had a dip in form after the T20 World Cup, he’s still a genuine wicket-taker and deserves another chance.

“The third ODI is huge—a true test for the team. The bowlers did well last game, so management might hesitate to tweak things there. But Rahul, if fit, goes straight in because they always value batting depth. And if you ask me, I’d pick Kuldeep. This is a must-win, and Kuldeep is the kind of bowler who can really change a game in ODIs,” Parthiv wrapped up.

Also read| 'This one hurts': Harry Kane vows England will return stronger after FIFA World Cup exit

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